Billie Eilish recuerda su infancia con tierna fotografía

The singer, Billie Eilish remembered a beautiful moment of her childhood through photos shared on Instagram.

With only 18 years, Billie Eilish has become an icon and if something is clear to us, it is that the artist brings music in her blood, and that is how she let it be seen in her latest publication.

An adorable photo of Billie Eilish from her childhood stole the hearts of her fans, but it was the Paramore singer who highlighted the charm of that image.

As we have informed you in La Verdad Noticias, Billie Eilish returned with the premiere of Therefore I Am and since then we have seen more of her activity on social networks.

The singer shared a picture from her childhood memories after Hayley Williams spoke about her adorable look.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B8ar8NRF7ox/?utm_source=ig_embed

The Paramore vocalist has shown her support for Billie Eilish on several occasions, acknowledging her musical talent and even taking on the haters who have once attacked the Bad Guy singer.

Billie Eilish has not been left behind, revealing her admiration for Hayley throughout her career, but these singers have created a new memory together.

Billie Eilish enjoyed music since she was little

The famous singer has shown a glimpse into her past while telling her story through interviews and even documentaries, so we know some of the tender moments of the singer while enjoying music with her family despite being just a little girl .

Hayley Williams shared a photo of this girl on her Instagram account, an image where we see Billie Eilish squatting while wearing a white set with prints and her hair tousled.

The Misery Business interpreter said that this photograph always lived in her heart and Billie Eilish reposted it in her stories adding some emojis with an emotional reaction.



