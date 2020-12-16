Billie Eilish presenta tráiler de The World’s a Little Blurry

Billie Eilish and Apple TV teamed up to launch the documentary World’s a Little Blurry, the artist will open her heart to various aspects that surround her life. The first teaser of the project was revealed, see all the details of the interesting trailer.

2020 was one of the most important creative years for Billie Eilish, on the one hand, she was very successful with her releases and new music, in contrast to the cancellation of her world tour, due to the current health situation.

The ‘Bad Guy’ interpreter surprised her fans with her next activity, she will launch her first documentary, ‘World’s a Little Blurry’ will be an invitation for the public to enter her interesting world.

Apparently, Billie Eilish started the countdown to the premiere of ‘World’s a Little Blurry’ with the publication of the first promotional posters of the film on Instagram, the star appreciated with her characteristic green and black hair.

BILLIE EILISH TO SHOW HER DAILY ROUTINE ‘WORLD’S A LITTLE BLURRY’

Finneas O’Connell’s sister enthused her fans with a preview of her documentary. Through different social networks, the official trailer for ‘World’s a Little Blurry’ was revealed. We tell you all the details below.

The first preview of ‘World’s a Little Blurry’ lasted one minute and 51 seconds and began with the image of Billie Eilish playing with her brother, they appeared in a room surrounded by musical instruments.

Later, Billie Eilish looked very affectionate with her parents, some shots showed the chemistry she has with her relatives. Other scenes revealed the energy she displayed on stage and with her fans.

The Billie Eilish documentary, directed by R.J. Cutlet, will hit screens around the world on February 26, 2021, will be broadcast by the Apple TV streaming application. OMG!

Do you like the style of Billie Eilish? We recommend you see some designs that marked the looks of the American singer.



