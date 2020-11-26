Billie Eilish posts a hot video for the song “Therefore I Am”

Billie Eilish ignites social media with a sexy dance at the AMAS 2020.

Billie Eilish needs no introduction! The 18-year-old singer and pop icon has become an internet sensation with one of the most pronounced reputations in the music industry.

Not only did his dream come true upon meeting his idol Justin Bieber shortly after his rise to fame, but after collaborating with him on his song “Bad Guy”, there was no doubt in anyone’s mind that this was not just a streak of luck. this was for real.

Additionally, Billie Eilish’s latest music has relentlessly dominated the music charts and social media, including her latest single, “Therefore I Am.”

Billie Eilish breaks social media

The young social media influencer just finished her brand deal with Gucci and is clearly feeling good in her latest video! The clip she posted was from her performance for the AMAs last night, but it has a Nirvana vibe mixed with red ice!

It is a bit difficult to describe the kind of emotions that her song and her performance elicit in the viewer, but based on the comments she left on her post, it is not difficult to see that many people were in awe of how amazing the performance was.

These are some of the responses from fans who left in Billie's post.




