Billie Eilish participará en ‘The Best Of Bond… James Bond’

Billie Eilish and her song “No Time To Die” will be included in the new edition of ‘The Best Of Bond… James Bond’.

On November 20, UMe will release an updated version of The Best Of Bond… James Bond, a compilation of digital black vinyl, 2CD and 3LP with celebrated songs from the oldest film franchise. In this edition the novelty is the 18-year-old singer Billie Eilish.

Additionally, a limited edition gold vinyl edition will be available exclusively through uDiscover Music and Sound of Vinyl. The collection will include Eilish’s “No Time To Die,” the theme song from No Time To Die, the 25th film in the series. Also included will be “Skyfall” by Adele from Skyfall.

Another novelty is Sam Smith’s Specter theme, “Writing’s On the Wall.” It is worth mentioning that both the two songs were winners of the Oscar for Best Song in 2013 and 2016, respectively. In addition to Billie Eilish, Adele and Sam Smith is the signature “James Bond Theme” by The John Barry Orchestra.

The collection also includes Dame Shirley Bassey (“Goldfinger”, “Diamonds Are Forever” and “Moonraker”). With “Goldfinger”, Bassey achieved her first Top 10 hit, reaching number 8 on The Billboard Hot 100 and number 2 on the Adult Contemporary charts.

Billie Eilish launches her new doll collection

The “My Future” interpreter will not only participate in ‘The Best Of Bond … James Bond’, but will also launch her new collection of figures inspired by the videos of her songs, ‘Bad Guy’ and ‘All The Good Girls Go To Hell ‘. The Billie Eilish collection will be launched on October 15.

The first of the figures shows Billie Eilish with the already emblematic yellow suit with which she appears in the video for ‘Bad Guy’, while the second shows the singer with a more gothic outfit and with a pair of wings like the ones that appeared in the video for ‘All The Good Girls Go To Hell’.



