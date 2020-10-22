Billie Eilish: Outfits inspired by her urban style

Billie Eilish’s style is very marked, it is her own stamp that she has imposed over the years, the music star has managed to become an influence for fashion. Check out these outfits inspired by the ‘Bad Guy’ singer.

Billie Eilish is one of the youngest songwriters and performers with the most impact in music, the singer of ‘No Time To Die’ has caught the attention of the international public style of dress.

Billie Eilish fans consider that she is a different artist and sincere with herself, as she has exposed the problems she has with the perception of her body.

The dress style of the American is an interesting mix of aesthetics, it has taken many elements from the culture of the 90s, from hip hop and even Harajuku, her looks are characterized by loose and very oversize silhouettes

Billie Eilish is a girl who likes to propose new combinations and styles, so this time we bring you some outfits inspired by her style so that you can take some ideas and dare to dazzle others with your looks.

LOOKS INSPIRED BY SINGER BILLIE EILISH

Beige and neon

Billie Eilish’s favorite looks have this combination, beige with neon green, it is no secret that the ‘Bad Guy’ singer loves to feel comfortable and with a unique style, you can experiment with your outfits and create interesting looks.

Picture

Oversized garments invade Billie Eilish’s closet, dare to mix green and black to get an outfit inspired by this look of the star. You can change the shirt for a crop top or a blouse inside the pants. How about?

Red

Billie Eilish uses many textures in her outfits, in this case the camo fabric with the squares, if you want to give your style a more urban look you can change the boots for tennis and add some striking accessories such as large necklaces and sunglasses.

