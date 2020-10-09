Billie Eilish Online concert, what you need to know

It is time to enjoy the talent of Billie Eilish, even through a screen. Here we tell you all about Where Do We Go? The Livestream.

Billie Eilish only has a six-year career, but her talent and popularity already break with any scheme, so she has millions of fans around the world. If you are one of them, here we tell you when is the Billie Eilish online concert and how you can be part of it.

The 18-year-old singer had planned to visit several countries as part of Where Do We Go? World Tour. However, all the dates of this tour were postponed due to the pandemic. But it’s not all bad news, as Eilish has decided to hold an online concert for her fans.

With this digital concert, the American singer-songwriter joins the new normal. In this way, through her social networks, Billie announced that she will offer an online concert called Where Do We Go? The Livestream.

How can I join the Billie Eilish streaming?

The public will be able to enter through an electronic ticket, which will have a value of 30 dollars, which is equivalent to about 643 Mexican pesos. Tickets for Where Do We Go? The Livestream is now on sale by visiting livestream.billieeilish.com.

BILLIE EILISH – “WHERE DO WE GO?” THE LIVESTREAM

October 24, 2020

Tickets on sale now + exclusive access to merch at a special price for a limited time.https://t.co/Yp3nTngu9J pic.twitter.com/Aa9Odj9OIT — billie eilish (@billieeilish) October 7, 2020

On this site, in addition to purchasing your direct pass, you will be able to have access to official merchandise of the “Bad Guy” interpreter and watch the same concert for 24 hours after it ends.

When is the big date?

Where Do We Go? The Livestream will be a completely live show that will be transmitted via streaming and live next Saturday, October 24 at 5:00 p.m.

So if you are a fan of the singer and will join the streaming, get ready by listening to your favorite songs. We are sure it will be a very special evening because from home you will be able to dance and sing to the rhythm of Billie Eilish’s online concert without fear of being judged.



