Billie Eilish Officially Cancels ‘Where Do We Go?’ Tour

Billie Eilish announced that she will officially cancel her “Where Do We Go?” Tour to allow fans to receive refunds for their tickets.

Billie Eilish’s ‘Where Do We Go?’ Tour, which was supposed to last at least six months, was launched in March this year, but was postponed after just three shows due to the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic. .

She wrote on Twitter: “We have tried as many scenarios as possible for the tour, but none are possible and while I know that many of you want to keep your tickets, the best we can do is return the money to your hands as soon as we can. .

A note from Billie on the “WHERE DO WE GO?” World Tour. pic.twitter.com/y23giu5agi — billie eilish (@billieeilish) December 4, 2020

“Keep an eye on your email for more information on your point of purchase and when we’re ready and safe, we’ll let you know when someone can buy tickets again for the next tour,” added the 18-year-old singer.

As we mentioned in Somagnews, Billie Eilish has remained very close to her fans. Since March, Eilish and her brother Finneas have done many live broadcasts, including one that was essentially an adapted version of the tour set.

Billie Eilish to premiere documentary in February

February will see the release of the documentary “Billie Eilish: The World’s Little Blurry,” which will premiere in theaters and on Apple TV Plus. The film is directed by award-winning filmmaker RJ Cutler, who previously directed “The September Issue” and “The War Room.”

While Eilish is only 18 years old, the film has been in the works for several years: While on the singer’s tour in October 2019, a Variety reporter witnessed a film crew follow the singer virtually at a distance. everywhere.

On that occasion it emerged that the crew was working on the documentary that had not yet been announced. Reports on the Apple TV deal began surfacing last December. A source said that the film crew had been following Billie Eilish since 2016.



