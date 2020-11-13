Billie Eilish listens to her own music in her car

Billie Eilish has become the favorite artist of millions after the release of her debut album, but apparently no one loves her music as much as she herself

Billie Eilish is enjoying the recent release of her shocking new single, “Therefore I Am,” and to promote it she attended an interview about the next chapter of her musical journey with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe.

The 18-year-old superstar releases hits with ease, so it’s no wonder she’s her own fanatic in the music industry.

“It’s such a weird thing that I think a lot of people … a lot of people think weird shit about artists who listen to their own music,” explained Billie Eilish, “Ever since I started making music, even my friends, they said to me, ‘You listen to the music. yours … what? ‘ Yes. Why would I want to make music that I don’t love? ”

“Especially the album we’re making right now, including ‘Therefore I Am,’ I love it,” continued the Grammy winner, “It’s all I want to hear. When I’m in the car, it’s the first thing, I say, ‘Oh, I want to hear this. And it turns out it’s my own music, but it’s not like … I really love it. I love whether it’s me or not, I love it. So yeah, it’s a good thing. You should love what you do. ”

Billie Eilish surprises with release “Therefore I Am”

“Therefore I Am,” with its electrifying hook proclaiming “I’m not your friend or anything,” already has fans wondering who or what the scathing thoughts on her new single might be about.

“This song is very, very ready for interpretation. I’m very curious to see what people get and also what they feel when they listen to it. I don’t know. But yes, it’s a bit cruel. I love it,” he revealed about his new musical release.

“It feels like me,” she added. “I feel like the rest of them also feel like me, but I think this one is more similar, if I think about it from an external perspective, this one would be satisfied if he was a fan.”

Regarding her next album, although Billie Eilish did not reveal any information on the release date, she said that she “can’t wait for people to hear this album that we’re working on. It’s like, oh my God.”



