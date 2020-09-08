Billie Eilish launches her official ukulele with Fender

Billie Eilish’s new official ukulele is unique, learn about the exclusive design the singer created for the Fender company.

The ‘Bad Guy’ singer is one of the young promises of music, her influence in the industry is so great that she is the reference for many stars who dream of sharing their creations with the whole world.

Billie Eilish has a sensitivity to create and together with her brother Finneas they have made the perfect pair, but the young singer also needs an instrument to express all her feelings.

To give Eilish fans some extra inspiration, the ‘My Future’ singer launched her first collaboration with instrument company Fender, famous for the quality of their guitars, basses and music technology.

Through a video on YouTube, Fender presented Billie Eilish’s ukulele, the design has the official logo of the American artist, the background in black and some details play with the color green and gold. The collaboration that is already for sale and has a value of $ 300 dollars, which in Mexican pesos would be approximately $ 6,508.

Billie Eilish’s first official instrument for Fender, it has a tool to fine tune the ukulele, it also has a device to play with the styles and sonority of the device. The company and the young star came up with an ergonomic design that is better suited to the hands of their fans.

If learning to play the ukulele is in your plans and you are a fan of Billie Eilish, this instrument is ideal for you, as it has the hallmark of the ‘I Don’t Want To Cry Anymore’ singer.

Check out Billie Eilish’s ukulele for Fender:



