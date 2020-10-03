Billie Eilish launches a new voting initiative on Instagram

Billie Eilish shared a new voting initiative on Instagram and encouraged fans to vote in the upcoming US elections.

Singer Billie Eilish has launched a new voting initiative, encouraging fans to vote in the upcoming US elections. President Donald Trump will go head-to-head with Democratic candidate Joe Biden next month.

“I wish I didn’t have to make this video,” Eilish said in a new Instagram post announcing the initiative. “Because I really wish I gave a damn and it would be fine, I wouldn’t have to worry about any of this.”

“But as much as I don’t want to be involved in politics and in this election, I think it’s incredibly important that we all get involved. Even if we’d rather stab ourselves in the face than talk about it, we have to talk about it, “the singer said.

She added in the caption: “It’s much easier not to give a damn, but today there is no excuse not to vote.” The initiative asks fans to text “BILLIE” to 50409 to find out if you are registered to vote and, if not, receive instructions on how to register.

Billie Eilish joins other celebrities

Earlier this month, Eilish joined the likes of Taylor Swift, Quavo and her brother Finneas in supporting the ‘Just Vote’ campaign. These artists offer exclusive experiences and rewards for those who verify their voter registration status through the ‘Just Vote’ initiative.

Awards include a signed vinyl record by the “Bad Guy” performer, while Swift is donating a signed guitar to a winner. Frank Ocean also recently launched his own initiative where fans can find out if they are registered to vote by visiting his Blonded website.



