Billie Eilish has opened up about her struggles as a teenager, saying she felt like her body had been “gaslighting” her for years.

In the past, the 21-year-old pop star has repeatedly talked about body image. Back in 2020, she made a powerful statement on stage in Miami, and later explained that it was “such a loss to always try to look good.”

During a new extensive interview with Vogue, Eilish talked about how a hip injury she received when she was 13 years old led to subsequent years of lower body injuries.

Later, Eilish was diagnosed with hypermobility, a condition that causes joint problems, and in some cases stiffness and pain.

“As a teenager, I hated myself and all that stupid shit,” the “Happier Than Ever” singer told the publication, “in many ways it was caused by my anger at my body and how angry I was at how much pain it brings.” he hurt me, and how much I lost because of what happened to him.”

Eilish continued, “I felt like my body had been gaslighting me for years. I had to go through the process of knowing that my body is actually me. And it won’t get me.”

Recalling the time of the hip injury, the Los Angeles-based artist explained, “I got injured right after we released [the 2015 debut single] “Ocean Eyes,” so music kind of replaced dancing.”

In 2019, Eilish said that a hip injury led to an attack of depression in adolescence.

“It sent me into a hole,” she recalled at the time. “I went through a whole phase of self—harm – we don’t need to go into it. But the bottom line was that I felt I deserved the pain.”

Her dance lessons also caused insecurities and confidence issues, and the singer explained how uncomfortable she was wearing “really tiny clothes” when she took part in lessons.

Previously, she distanced herself from those who praised her “complete lack of sexualization” at the beginning of her career in order to humiliate other women: “Positive [comments] about how I dress contain an element of whore shame.”

In 2021, Eilish retaliated with an article in which she was accused of “venality” during a photo shoot for the cover of Vogue, in which she debuted a new image. Previously, the singer wore only baggy clothes, which she explained in a Calvin Klein advertising campaign in 2019.

“No one can have an opinion because they haven’t seen what’s underneath,” she said. “No one can say, “she’s slim, fat,” “she’s not slim,” “she has a flat ass,” “she has a fat ass.””.

In other news, Billie Eilish has recently been confirmed as one of the headliners of Reading & Leeds 2023. In August, she will join Lewis Capaldi, Foals, The Killers, Sam Fender and Imagine Dragons.