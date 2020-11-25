Billie Eilish is excited to tears for the 2021 GRAMMY

The categories and nominees for the next installment of the GRAMMYs were revealed, how did the singer of Therefore I Am react? Billie Eilish shares the moment with her fans.

The competition for music awards has kept fans of great artists on track, but the reveal of the 2021 GRAMMY Awards nominees came with big surprises and incredible news for Billie Eilish. The singer received several mentions and could get up to 4 awards, how does this girl feel about it?

Both music fans and various artists showed their curiosity in the announcement of these nominations, but when the competitors were revealed, the excitement of many surfaced.

BILLIE EILISH SHOWS HER JOY FOR GRAMMY NOMINATIONS

Few of the lucky artists get a mention for this musical gala, however, at her young age, Billie Eilish already has several awards and recently added 4 new nominations.

The singer is competing for the award for Song of the Year, Best Solo Pop Performance and Record of the Year, in all of them with Everything I Wanted, but the melody of No Time To Die also made its way in the nominations, entering the category Best Song Written for audiovisual media.

After the announcement, Billie shared an image on her Instagram account where we can see her important presence in these awards, but she added emojis that reveal her great emotion. The crying emoticon is a reflection of the great joy that the singer experienced, but the gesture reached the hearts of her fans.

