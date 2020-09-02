Billie Eilish: how much wealth did she save?

Billie Eilish is about to become the artist of the decade. Her youth and talent have led her to position herself as one of the richest singers in the music industry.

Billie Eilish began attracting media attention in 2015, after uploading the song Ocean Eyes to SoundCloud and Spotify. ‘Ocean Eyes’, which was written and produced by Billie Eilish’s brother Finneas, would later be released by Interscope Records. The song went viral and garnered more than 170 million views on Spotify alone.

As if that were not enough, the RIAA certified it as Platinum. In 2019, Billie released her single, ‘Bad Guy,’ which went on to top the Billboard Hot 100 chart, further cementing the budding singer’s place in the spotlight. As a result of these successes, Eilish would begin to generate the fortune that she has today.

On January 26, 2020, Billie Eilish surprised everyone when she took home the top four awards at the Grammy Awards. These included Best Album, Best Song, Best Album, and Best New Artist. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Billie Eilish had a net worth of $ 8 million, as of May 1, 2020.

Billie has earned much of her money singing and composing songs. Her most commercially successful projects include four singles, ‘Bad Guy’, ‘Wish You Were Gay’, ‘Bury a Friend’ and ‘All the Good Girls Go to Hel’l. She is reported to have grossed millions from her tours, in particular the Saturday Night Live tour.

How did Billie Eilish get so much money?

In addition to her success as a singer and songwriter, Billie Eilish has also earned a considerable percentage of her wealth through endorsement deals. In April 2019, the singer partnered with Japanese artist Takashi Murakami to promote a clothing line.

The clothing line featured mostly oversized clothing, consisting of T-shirts, hoodies, and jackets, which Eilish often wears. The deal included a package of clothing that came with the singer’s debut album, and each package cost at least $ 60.

In August of the same year, Billie Eilish also partnered with Apple to promote the company’s Music Lab app. In this deal, Apple Store customers would experiment with one of their songs: You Should See Me in a Crown. Later that year, the rising star signed a $ 25 million deal with Apple TV +.

Under the terms of the deal, Eilish would grant Apple TV + the rights to a documentary about her life. The documentary was directed by renowned American filmmaker RJ Cutler. This is how the “My Future” singer managed to reach $ 8 million.



