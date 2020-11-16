Billie Eilish: How much does the singer earn?

The singer Billie Eilish has become one of the most important celebrities worldwide.

With only 18 years of age, Billie Eilish has built an empire, since throughout her artistic career the degree of becoming one of the most important celebrities in the world.

It is worth mentioning that her fame has brought her not only the dominance of the world charts but also the opportunity to expand her brand and of course she is taking advantage of it.

The singer from Los Angeles is about to turn 19 years old and with just one studio album on the market, her fortune is already valued at more than 25 million dollars according to Forbes.

Although he has not been able to tour worldwide, Billie Eilish would have managed to bill more than 40 million in record sales, merchandising, advertising contracts and others.

Billie Eilish Documentary

In addition, Billie Eilish will premiere next February 2021 her first documentary film which will be entitled, “The world’s a little blurry” a joint project with Apple TV.

This is a new step in the relationship between the communications giant and the singer, which was sealed in December of last year for more than 25 million dollars.

As if that were not enough, the famous singer launched her own doll which is inspired by the styles of her most popular music videos, “Bad guy” and “All the good girls go to hell” and the company Playmates Toys and Bravado published the Billie Eilish toys.

Some of the brands that Billie Eilish usually wears are Balenciaga, Gucci and Louis Vuitton, but not everything is promotional clothing and of course the artist has a significant expense in the wardrobe of fashion firms, all of this despite the fact that the artist has a significant expense in wardrobe of fashion firms.

While her jewelry, rings and designs in addition to her look also represents a significant expense for the American singer.

Her unmistakable nails represent a significant cost in manicures and hairdressing, in addition to that, the singer also indulges herself from time to time in the form of watches, travel bags and her incredible cars.

All this shortly after releasing her first and only album to date: When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? The world’s a little blurry which has been directed by R.J. Cutler produced by Interscope Films, Darkroom, This Machine, and Lighthouse Management and Media.

There is no doubt that Billie Eilish has managed to revolutionize music globally and the awards and recognitions have not stopped reaching her, something that also translates into huge amounts of money invoiced.

Billie Eilish managed to be the artist of 2019, the year in which she published her first work and also drove the music industry crazy and since then, her name has only risen and has generated economic income associated with her personal brand.

And as we mentioned before, the young 18-year-old singer Billie Eilish in collaboration with Apple TV will release a documentary based on her career which will surely be impressive and in fact the first trailer is ready.

The news has been shared on all social networks and has enchanted his followers, who on several occasions have been sharing the love they feel for the singer, not only for her but also her song lyrics and especially her attitude, which is so different from other celebrities.



