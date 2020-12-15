Billie Eilish highlights Christmas with a cover of Silver Bells

Singer Billie Eilish performed an acoustic cover of “Silver Bells” on the 2020 edition of the iHeartRadio Jingle Bell.

Billie Eilish was one of the artists invited to the 2020 edition of iHeartRadio Jingle Bell, the Christmas festival that brought together other artists such as Harry Styles, Dua Lipa, Sam Smith and Shawn Mendes.

The singer got in tune with the show and together with her brother Finneas presented an acoustic cover of “Silver Bells”, an original by Bing Crosby and Carol Richards that has become an emblem of Christmas.

The new performance at Jingle Ball is the first in a series of holiday activities that Billie Eilish will host during December. On December 11, Eilish returned to Apple Music radio to host her new radio show The Holiday Edition.

This special show comes after the pop star launched a six-part Me & Dad Radio series earlier this year, in which she and her father (Patrick O’Connell) discussed a range of topics.

The 18-year-old singer also performed that night at Cyndi Lauper’s 10th annual Home For The Holidays benefit concert, joining artists like Taylor Swift and Phoebe Bridgers for the virtual event.

Billie Eilish continues to triumph with ‘Therefore I Am’

As we mentioned in Somagnews, Billie Eilish shared her new single ‘Therefore I Am’ last month. Eilish’s new song was rated five stars by NME, the UK’s leading music weekly.

In giving her five stars, NME wrote: “As of this song, there is no clear plan of where she, the producer and her brother Finneas are headed musically, but it is still a real joy to see them discover and experiment.”



