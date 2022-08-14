Billie Eilish has decided to evaluate her fashion over the years, and her thoughts range from “No regrets” to “Embarrassment.”

One particularly fun part of growing up is playing with how you present yourself to the world, whether through hair, clothes, or other forms of self—expression. While fans watched Billy Eilish grow up in the spotlight, we witnessed the evolution of the singer No Time To Die into a fashionable artist. Ahead of Eilish’s departure for the Asian leg of her “Happier Than Ever” world tour, the young icon took a trip down Memory Lane to assess her bold appearance over time.

Immediately after the release of two new songs (one of which references both Roe V. Wade and the Depp and Heard drama), Billie Eilish turned to her Instagram stories to view previous posts she had shared with her followers throughout her career. (14 in total). We’re going to start with some of Billie’s favorites and gradually move on to the images that she didn’t really like. First of all, the fans will remember it. During the Camp Flog Gnaw Festival in 2018, this image became more baggy than usual.

“Okay, I don’t need to explain this to anyone. I was me, and that’s what I wanted to wear, okay? 10/10 for no regrets.”

In the photo, 16-year-old Billie Eilish with blue hair and a blue XL button-down shirt, matching shorts and a bunch of silver jewelry. She hangs out with other artists Tierra Whack and SZA. Eilish has been criticized for her fashion over the years, but she always just does her thing and thereby pushes the boundaries. Here is another image of Eilish, which the singer is still very happy with:

“Nice. 10/10».

He was featured in Billie Eilish’s 2020 music video “That’s Why I Am”, which became the second single for her now-beloved album Happier Than Ever. In the video, which she shot herself, Eilish runs around an empty mall, grabs pretzels and the like, singing words like “I’m not your friend” with some attitude. Here’s another one that Eilish liked, but with one note for herself in the past:

“Super cute, but get that shoe off the couch?! IDK what the fuck. 9/10».

This picture was taken almost a year before the previous one, but in both cases Billie Eilish was at the moment of her black hair and green roots. Billy clearly likes the matching kit, and this one includes a muted floral print and some killer sneakers. She wore this when she received the Hitmaker of the Year award from Variety… she just doesn’t understand why her shoes ended up on the couch. In a different image from 2019, but at the beginning of the year, Eilish shared this:

“An achievement, but I think the fit was cool. 7/10».

That one, as the children would say, went HARD. The singer who will release her first album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? a week after this photo was published, everything from a skull mask, a T-shirt with a naked woman and Paisley-printed paints shocked. You wouldn’t have thought it would work, but she shocked him. Eilish has also made a big comeback:

“It was my favorite outfit at the time. I’ve worn the exact same size many times, and I liked it every time. I thought it was the coolest thing ever. Also thought my Vans were super cool. !’on them, and I thought it was really cool. I put them on to see the parents of my childhood friends in London, and since then I have felt uneasy. LMAO. 6/10».

At the time, Billie Eilish was 15 years old and hanging out in London to relax with her friends’ family, just a few months before her first tour with her EP “Don’t Smile At Me”. Eilish really wasn’t a fan of herself in the red outfit she chose at the end of 2020, saying the following:

“IDK, man, I was grasping at straws. 5/10».

Not all of them will be winners. In addition to this red look, Billy especially disliked this late 2018 look complete with a white Gucci pattern, Nike sneakers and thin sunglasses. Why? We don’t know, she just called it:

“Embarrassing. 3/10.”

Nowadays, Billie Eilish has retained the sense of style that we expect from her, but she no longer limits herself to one style, for example, baggy clothes. This also applies to music. Remember: she even wrote the music for the boy band for Turning Red and traveled to older Hollywood for her special “Happier Than Ever” broadcast on a Disney+ subscription. It’s cool to see Eilish looking back at her past when we’re excited about what the future holds for her.