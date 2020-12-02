Billie Eilish has a tattoo you will never see.

Billie Eilish revealed that she kept a secret in her body, the American interpreter decided to get a tattoo, the singer of ‘No Time To Die’ said that no one will see that tattoo. OMG!

The music star is one of the most popular singers, Billie Eilish promoted new fashion trends with her particular style of dress and her sincere music that impacted the hearts of her fans.

Billie Eilish on some occasions confirmed that she loves tattoos, that she would plan to have one when she came of age, the meaning should be very deep and exciting for the interpreter of ‘Bad Guy’.

Recently, Vanity Fair revealed a new interview with Billie Eilish, in the 2020 edition of Time Capsule she made some revelations about her personality, her perspective of herself and even her tattoos.

The singer-songwriter said:

I got a tattoo

She ended by saying that no one will ever see her, so the celebrity’s new tattoo is a mystery, her statement astonished her fans and netizens.

WHY DID BILLIE EILISH GET A TATTOO?

Although she refused to publicly display her tattoo, she explained that she had an identity crisis, during one of her past performances she felt as if she was pretending to be herself.

Fans of the GRAMMY winner took to their social networks and posted messages hoping that Billie Eilish would one day share an image with the design that adorns her body.

In the interview, Billie Eilish referred to her artistic evolution as a great challenge that she managed to overcome with a lot of work, creativity, authenticity and talent, Finneas O’Connell’s sister confessed that she stood firm to herself and created things that she did not know what he was capable of doing.

Once again Billie Eilish showed that she is not afraid to experiment with her music, her clothes, her creations and now with tattoos. What kind of design do you think the ‘Therefore I Am’ singer has?



