Billie Eilish, HAIM and many more at Planned Parenthood

Billie Eilish, St. Vincent, Blood Orange, Kim Gordon and André 3000 are also among those backing a new campaign from the Planned Parenthood Action Fund.

More than 200 musicians have come together to support a new Planned Parenthood Action Fund advertising campaign, encouraging potential voters to participate in the upcoming US presidential elections.

Sponsors include Billie Eilish, St. Vincent, Dev Hynes (aka Blood Orange), and HAIM.

The “We Need All Voices” campaign specifically references the Trump-backed confirmation of conservative Justice Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court, following the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

“After the hasty confirmation by Judge Amy Coney Barrett, in the midst of a pandemic,” she says, “we are now faced with a Supreme Court that puts our health and freedoms, including our right to safe and legal abortion, at risk. extreme “.

“The damage already inflicted on our country will endure for generations. We cannot allow any more assaults on our reproductive freedom, our right to control our bodies. We need your voice. ”

In Somagnews, we also tell you that among the artists who expressed their solidarity with the campaign are Billie Eilish, Kim Gordon, André 3000, Dorian Electra, Mykki Blanco, Princess Nokia, Bikini Kill and many more.

“This election, more than any other, will determine our health, our rights and our future,” the announcement continues. “Now, we decide. We need all the voices. Vote, because your body is yours. “



