Billie Eilish, guest of iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2020

Billie Eilish and other top artists will be present at the next iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2020. Get the details!

No holiday season would be complete without the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball presented by Capital One, and this year will be no different. The iHeartRadio Jingle Ball will arrive (virtually) on Thursday, December 10 and features a star-studded lineup.

Performing during the 2020 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball will be Billie Eilish, Doja Cat, Dua Lipa, Harry Styles, Lewis Capaldi, Sam Smith, Shawn Mendes and more.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CGODOVSFEZi/?utm_source=ig_embed

Not only will fans be able to see incredible performances, including never-before-heard versions of iconic Christmas songs, but the event will bring today’s best artists to fans’ homes as they share their Christmas traditions.

Audiences will be able to tune in for the 2020 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball on Thursday, December 10 at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT on the CW app and CWTV.com, as well as listening to 95 iHeartMedia CHR radio stations across the United States and the iHeartRadio app.

The CW will also air the event as an exclusive TV special on Monday, December 14 at 8 pm ET / PT.

iHeartRadio Jingle Ball will celebrate its anniversary

And to get excited about this year’s show, fans can check out the one-hour special “iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Greatest Moments,” which celebrates the 25th anniversary of the annual show by taking a look at performances and special behind-the-scenes moments from years past Thursday in December. 3rd at 8 pm ET / PT on The CW.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CG9_fg9gyMn/?utm_source=ig_embed

For the sixth year in a row, Capital One will be the national presenting partner of the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball.

US Capital One cardholders will have the exclusive opportunity to enter the “Capital One Holiday Jam” contest for a chance to be one of 25 lucky winners featured in a virtual holiday classic that sings alongside a Jingle Ball lead artist. .

The winners will also hear the artist in a private virtual meeting and mixing discussion.

Capital One cardholders can enter the contest from November 5 at 12:00 am ET to November 16 at 11:59 pm ET. Would you like to hear Billie Eilish sing one of the Christmas musical classics? In Somagnews we will keep you informed about this event.



