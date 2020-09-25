Billie Eilish: ‘Everything I Wanted’ the chapel surprises fans

The famous singer, Billie Eilish, has won several awards for her impressive songs and ‘Everything I Wanted’ has been positioned as one of the favorites.

Billie Eilish ruled 2019 and, before the pandemic hit, it looked like 2020 was shaping up to be the year of this famous singer after starting the year with her sublime James Bond theme ‘No Time To Die.’

‘Everything I Wanted’ is one of the songs that made the music obsess over the art of the young singer and the freshness she brought to pop music. That said, this version of the track, featuring just Eilish’s voice, gives it an extra sense of strangeness.

Eilish and her brother Finneas began writing ‘Everything I Wanted’ in 2018, a time when she was only 16 years old. The song was originally created as a coping mechanism for her depression which, at the time, was uncontrollable.

Everything i wanted, Billie Eilish’s strongest song

The track’s genesis is dark, but it shows the power of music and its ability to create art from even the most difficult subjects. The song was influenced by a nightmare the singer endured one night when she committed suicide after jumping off the Golden Gate Bridge.

In her nightmare, she witnessed how her friends, co-workers and fans ignored her disappearance. She later woke up feeling that despite achieving “everything she wanted,” she still feels disposable.

Eilish then turned to her brother and producer extraordinary Finneas for comfort, a figure who told her that she needs to “change the way you see yourself” and “they don’t deserve you.”

In an interview with The New York Times, Eilish said that she was “in a bad place mentally”, while Finneas admitted that he refused to write a song about hopelessness and told her that “you can’t always solve your problems in one song. “.

Later, Eilish persuaded her and her parents, who were also concerned for her well-being, telling them that writing ‘Everything I Wanted’ was “the way I can feel those things without doing anything to myself.”

However, when they began working on the song, the theme changed to one of mutual support and bonding rather than its dark beginnings.

Speaking of ‘Everything I Wanted’, Eilish told Zane Lowe on Beats 1 that “it feels very satisfying, very satisfying. And also the song has so many meanings. Each letter in that song has a very specific meaning and a specific instance that it was written about. ”

She added: “I just want to sit down and write what each line means just to me, even if it’s never been shared with anyone. But what satisfies me so much about this song is that I am not the one who shits my fame. It’s me talking about how sometimes everything you wanted might not be exactly how you dreamed it because it’s a dream. ”

Eilish also talked about how she recorded a line for the song underwater: “I mean, we couldn’t stop doing that. Are you kidding? With that damn line, it was like, you can’t no. We were sitting there like, “My head was under water,” and we thought, “Wait, wait. This is our chance ”.



