Billie Eilish epic response for the troll criticizing her body

A Twitter user tried to humiliate Billie Eilish without knowing that the singer would respond through Instagram.

After a Billie Eilish paparazzi hit the internet over the weekend, what Eilish anticipated happened: She was criticized for her body. But, of all the things we’re willing to put up with in 2020, criticizing an 18-year-old for her looks is simply not one of them.

In a 2019 ELLE magazine article, Eilish, who was only 17 at the time, noted that she wears oversized clothing to keep criticism at bay. “I have to wear a big t-shirt so you don’t feel uncomfortable with my breasts,” said the singer.

Since saying those words in 2019, the famous singer has not been able to leave her baggy clothes for a single second, because if she wears something remotely tight, social networks will instantly remind her, and not in a pleasant way.

Therefore, when Billie Eilish came out during the pandemic in a tank top and shorts, it was not surprising that she caught the attention of @GamesNosh, a well-known internet troll, who compared the singer to ‘a 30-year-old mother’ .

in 10 months Billie Eilish has developed a mid-30's wine mom body. pic.twitter.com/pMRFdZZ7mE — GamesNosh (@GamesNosh) October 13, 2020

Billie Eilish replied via Instagram

Not long after, the “Bad Guy” star apparently responded by posting a video of her walking past all five of her Grammy Awards and winking at her fans. However, this is not the first time Eilish has erupted at people who tease her about her body.

She also did so in her short film, “Not My Responsibility,” which debuted at the start of her Where Do We Go? World tour in March. Additionally, she spoke about her decision to wear baggy clothes during a 2019 Calvin Klein ad.

“I don’t want the world to know everything about me,” he said for the campaign. “I mean, that’s why I wear big baggy clothes, no one can have an opinion because they haven’t seen what’s underneath. No one can say, ‘Oh, she’s not skinny. No one can say any of that because they don’t know. “, said the interpreter of“ My Future ”.



