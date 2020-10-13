Billie Eilish drops loose clothes and surprises

Billie Eilish changed her loose and oversize style for a look using clothes different from what she usually wears, the singer surprised her fans with new outfits.

The GRAMMY winner and star of “Bad Guy” has been characterized by an image that breaks all stereotypes, from her neon green hair, her favorite color, sweatshirts, shorts and loose clothing, they have characterized Billie Eilish as an icon. of youth fashion, but it seems that during the quarantine he completely changed his style to dress.

Through social networks, some fans have shared a series of photos of Billie Eilish, who decided to take a walk through the city of Los Angeles, the singer made a radical change of look, because in addition to retouching her neon green locks and dyeing the entire upper part of her hair, she also decided to wear a very different style of clothing.

Billie Eilish modeled a brown tank top, which revealed her shoulders, a garment that she hardly ever wears, in addition to her classic gray Bermuda shorts, sandals and some Gucci socks, one of her favorites, in addition to Chanel. . The singer also sported a bun hairstyle.

BILLIE EILISH SAYS GOODBYE TO HER LOOSE CLOTHES

The youthful celebrity highlighted the pale tone of her skin with the color of her outfit. Many were surprised by her change, as she is characterized by baggy sweatshirts and shirts, but it seems that she has managed to build self-confidence during the quarantine.

Billie has stated on previous occasions that her style of dressing, in addition to her own safety, is to prevent people from admiring her just for her physique and wants to avoid unpleasant comments. Among her new projects, the singer will hold her online concert and launch her own documentary.

