Billie Eilish did an amazing trick during her performance

Billie Eilish gave the premiere performance of her latest song, “Therefore I Am” at the 2020 American Music Awards on Sunday, November 22.

Dressed in the same look from the mall-themed music video, Billie Eilish appeared on stage amid flashing red, orange and yellow lights.

Her brother Finneas accompanied her on guitar as she slipped down a series of narrow hallways, singing the playful lyrics of the song: “Interviews, interviews, interviews / When they say your name, I just act confused.”

To top off the debut performance of the single, Eilish gifted viewers with a surprising trick.

Billie Eilish came the moment when she climbed a ladder and suddenly fell backwards, disappearing from sight. Moments later, he reappeared elsewhere on stage.

In Somagnews we remind you that Billie Eilish will participate with Sam Smith in the ARIA Awards on November 25 after her participation in the AMAS.

I think Therefore I Am still obsessing over that @billieeilish #AMAs performance! 💚 pic.twitter.com/mxXftlbyWD — American Music Awards (@AMAs) November 23, 2020

Billie Eilish and American Music Awards 2020

The American Music Awards were broadcast live Sunday night and some of the biggest names in music took home awards.

Taraji P. Henson hosted the show from The Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles and with Covid-19 protocols in place, the show had multiple live performances, in-person presenters, and even a small audience.

The Weeknd and Roddy Ricch led the event with eight nominations each. Justin Bieber and Shawn Mendes opened the show with their new single, “Monster.” Bieber also performed two of his hit singles, “Lonely” and “Holy.”

Katy Perry took the stage for the first time since becoming a mother and sang “Only Love” with Darius Rucker. Megan Thee Stallion also had an outstanding performance.



