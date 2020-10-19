Billie Eilish creates a new viral challenge

Singer Billie Eilish stumped fans with an optical illusion involving a pair of Nike sneakers.

Billie Eilish has shared an optical illusion with the followers of social networks, who referred to the “dress challenge.” It’s been five years since the internet came together for the greatest viral challenge of our time, and Billie is ready to bring it back in her slippers.

When participating in an Instagram question and answer session with followers, Billie was asked what her version of the dress was. Instead of choosing one of two color sets, blue and black, or white and gold, she argued that the dress was blue and gold, and promised to show it.

Then Billie Eilish shared her own optical illusion, telling her followers that years ago, she wore a pair of Nike shoes (from the Nike Air More Uptempo line) that her dad thought were pink and white, stating that they are actually green and white. .

But after showing fans the sneakers, Billie was shocked to find that many agreed with her father. Taking a screenshot on Google, Billie revealed that the shoes are indeed mint and white.

Billie Eilish fans were undecided

Billie Elish went on to argue that the shoes weren’t pink, noting that she previously wore the shoes for photo shoots with her signature green clothing items. Then the question session ended and the great shoe debate was left unfinished.

at first i saw pink and white but now i see the mint and white- in conclusion:

BILLIE EILISH CAN MAKE ME BELIEVE ANYTHING pic.twitter.com/efOyWsuxlx — ines (@neslovesbillie) October 18, 2020

As for the followers on Twitter, some were still undecided: “Every time I look at Billie’s story, those shoes are a different color.” Others were incredibly confused, wondering, “Where is the green supposed to be? I don’t understand how my eyes keep changing colors.”



