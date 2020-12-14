Billie Eilish could release her new album in 2021

Billie Eilish has new song lists for a new album, the singer improved her songwriting skills and worked alongside her brother on 16 lyrics.

The global music phenomenon achieved new 2021 GRAMMY nominations, and is expected to make history again as the youngest artist to win one of the statuettes. Although the pandemic forced her to permanently cancel her world tour, Billie Eilish undertook new projects such as her first documentary, her online concert and a new album.

Recently, Billie Eilish surprised her fans with her new MV “Therefore I am”, a song dedicated to haters who criticize their body image. Throughout the year, she also premiered songs like “My Future” and “No time to die ”, but the quarantine gave him enough free time to sit down to work with pen and paper and write 16 new songs.

In one of his interviews, the “Bad Guy” star shared that he worked in recent months with his brother Finneas and has enough material to release a new album, although he has not specified the release date in 2021, in addition to are in the process of development.

BILLIE EILISH COULD RELEASE HIS NEW ALBUM IN 2021

Billie Eilish explained that the 16 songs were created one after another, the lyrics were finished in a short time and she managed to perfect her skills as a songwriter, now she enjoys the process of creating music more than ever.

When will you release your new album? The singer explained that the new songs were totally different from the idea she had before the pandemic broke out and she has no plans to release it during the health crisis, although it was a job done in quarantine, it does not have a defined date.

Her brother Finneas also explained that she does not think it is ideal to release something until the situation improves and adds the fact that she also worked on her own material, she has even had music sessions online. On her musical influences, the young star shared that her 2020 artists were Arlo Parks, Ashnikko and The Strokes with “the New Abnormal”.

Another project that is about to premiere is her documentary “The World’s a Litthe Burry” by Appl TV.



