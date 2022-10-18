Billie Eilish Can Match Frank Sinatra’s Legacy If She Gets THIS 2023 Grammy Nomination

California—born superstar Billie Eilish is one of the most influential and magnificent singers and songwriters of this generation. She started composing music with her brother Finneas only at the age of 13. Her debut EP Don’t Smile at Me brought her commercial success and hit the Billboard Hot 100.

Since then, the young artist has never looked back, breaking records with her amazing songs. She becomes the youngest singer to record the legendary James Bond theme. At the same time, she continued to add to her ever-growing collection of Grammy and Music Video awards. And now the Bad Guy singer can match Frank Sinatra’s legacy if she gets that Grammy nomination in 2023.

Billy Eilish may follow in Frank Sinatra’s footsteps at the Grammy Awards

The name Billy Eilish became a household name in the music industry only at the age of 20. From making music at home to world tours, her unique singing style has led her to worldwide fame. Reaching another milestone, she became the first teenager to win all four major music categories, including Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Album of the Year and Best New Artist at the Grammy Awards.

According to Gold Derby, it is assumed that if Billie is nominated for a Grammy for TV, then next year she will set another record in history, becoming the second singer and the first woman to receive ROTY nominations four years in a row.

So far, only Frank Sinatra has received four ROTY nominations in a row: Witchcraft (1959), High Hopes (the second ceremony of 1959), Nice ‘n’ Easy (1961) and The Second Time Around (1962). The American singer did not win any of them, but received a ROTY in 1967 for Strangers in the Night.

Moreover, the singer Happier Ever After can be a strong contender, given her achievements so far. So there is a chance that she can take a place in 10 Grammy nominations in 2023. However, at the moment she is off the list, since television has nothing to do with her success.

But anything is possible because Billie Eilish’s fans are very supportive of her. Therefore, she will follow in the footsteps of Frank Sinatra if she is nominated in the “Record of the Year” category.

Do you think the singer No Time to Die will be included in the nomination? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below.