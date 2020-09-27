Billie Eilish bursts against those partying in the epidemic

“I have not been out for six months and you are celebrating”: Billie Eilish explodes against those who make parties in the middle of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Through a story on her Instagram account, Billie Eilish expressed her anger at young people who have already begun to meet or even have parties in the middle of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Recall that Billie Eilish has positioned herself as one of the most successful artists in the music industry, where several of her singles have positioned themselves among the favorites for millions of people around the world.

Her success has also been reflected in her social networks, where at least on her Instagram account we can see that she exceeds 66 million followers, positioning herself as one of the most influential artists today.

Billie Eilish shows her anger on Instagram

For this reason, your comments always make a big impact; And this was what happened recently when the singer used sarcasm to complain about young people who have already begun to meet in the middle of the Covid-19 pandemic.

It is worth mentioning that isolation due to the Coronavirus has gradually become more flexible, so that in several countries around the world prevention measures have decreased by a large percentage.

“How fun… I haven’t gone out with my best friends for six months and you guys get together to party. What fun”

They were part of the comments that Billie Eilish made through a story on her Instagram account where her sarcasm could be observed and where she obviously showed her disagreement with the meetings that have been taking place in recent weeks.

It may interest you Billie Eilish reveals the reason why her music is so controversial

Although many people still respect confinement, the truth is that others, mostly young people, have reactivated their social life; a fact that could have serious consequences.

Billie Eilish shades some of the influencers that are throwing parties during a global pandemic. pic.twitter.com/wI3egOwKqd — ig: teakings (@teakings_) September 15, 2020



