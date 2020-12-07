Billie Eilish, Best on Spotify for the second year in a row

Singer Billie Eilish has become Spotify’s most listened to female artist for the second year in a row.

Almost everyone has shared their Spotify 2020 Wrapped list on Instagram and Twitter, showing which artists, podcasts, songs, and other content streamed the most during this hectic year.

However, a female artist has reigned supreme for listeners, especially on Spotify, where she has become the most-streamed female artist for the second year in a row. That artist is none other than Billie Eilish.

According to USA Today, the “Bad Guy” singer took the title for the second year in a row, and was followed by Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, Dua Lipa and Halsey. The most played male artist on Spotify was the Latin singer Bad Bunny, followed by Drake and J Balvin.

Billie Eilish shared the news on her Instagram, showing the impressive number of people streaming her music. The singer had 4.6 billion views, 151.6 million listeners in 92 countries, and her music was heard for 243.2 million hours.

Billie Eilish, the queen of Spotify

As we have mentioned in Somagnews, the music of Billie Eilish is having a great effect on people around the world and this is confirmed by the data found on the Spotify platform.

Her musical style has attracted people who are into indie, pop and alternative music, giving her a larger audience than other mainstream artists. It is worth mentioning that it is the second consecutive year that Billie Eilish has achieved this distinction.



