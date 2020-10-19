Billie Eilish begins, what color are the tennis shoes?

Billie Eilish divided the Internet with an optical illusion similar to that of the dress that went viral on social networks, what color are the singer’s tennis shoes?

The “Bad Guy” star is preparing all the details for her online concert and the release of her documentary, but it seems that the quarantine took its toll on her boredom. Billie Eilish unleashed a new viral debate after sharing a video of some Nike tennis shoes, which she says are one color, but others think the opposite.

Through her personal Instagram account, Billie Eilish decided to share a video of her Nike brand tennis shoes, in one of her Stories, one of her parents explains that the tone of the sports shoes is a certain color, but the singer denies make it true and decided to test her fans to prove she was not wrong.

Like the photo of a dress that went viral a long time ago on social networks, Billie Eilish assured that the pair of Nike are white and mint; however, the responses he received argued that they are pink and white. Whaaaat? A new optical illusion divided the internet, but the GRAMMY winner did her best to prove she was right.

WHAT COLOR ARE BILLIE EILISH’S TENNIS?

Billie Eilish assures that they are mint color with white, even accused the fans that they wear tennis of that brand, because everyone knows what the model is really like, in addition, she joked about letting her win in this debate, since she had a difficult week due to to criticism for his body image.

Billie decided to take the tennis shoes to her patio and with the sunlight to show that they are not pink in any way, she even compared the sole of other shoes to prove that there is no such color and everything is an illusion. Regardless of the opinions of the fans, the singer decided to confirm that they are mint colored.

Her mother even told her that there were more important things to worry about, but Billie joked that she cared about the true color of the tennis shoes and not the optical illusion it caused in others.

Billie Eilish had great success with her song “Bad Guy”, which has received several covers, check out the best videos inspired by the singer.



