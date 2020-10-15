Billie Eilish: “Bad Guy” at the top of Spotify for two years

Almost 2 years after its release, the iconic song Bad Guy by Billie Eilish continues to set records.

At just 18 years old, the singer Billie Eilish has already become one of the most important figures in music today, and it is that the winner of the “Best New Artist” at the 2020 Grammys has shown that her talent is at the level of world stars.

And it is that this singer reached its popularity after the song “Bad Guy” had a great impact among listeners, who returned the number one hit, and also led her to break great records.

In that sense, through twitter it has been announced that the aforementioned song continues to break record, because almost two years after its premiere, it is still in the top 100 of the most listened to songs on Spotify, and if that were not enough keep going up.

This news came to verify again that Billie Eilish is already playing in the big leagues, because in the last delivery of the Billboard Music Awards, held on October 14, this famous woman swept practically all the categories to which she was nominated. , because they recognized his music and talent.

Billy Eilish and his self love

The singer is not only talented, but is also very charismatic and kind to her fans, and as if that were not enough, she has known how to set the example of self-love, because in her social networks she published an image in which she wore her natural curves, not caring what others tell him.

This famous singer is at the top of her artistic career, and the big brands also know it, because the brand of musical instruments Fender, also wanted to collaborate with her and made a ukulele designed by the Grammy winner herself, which has her style personal.

Do you like the song “Bad Guy”? Do you think Billie Eilish is one of the most important interpreters of the moment? Tell us your opinion in the comments.



