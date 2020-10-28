Billie Eilish annoys those who copy her style on YouTube

In an interview, Billie Eilish expressed that she does not like people who copy her style to gain popularity on YouTube.

Billie Eilish is one of the most successful youth singers, but she has been harshly criticized for her looks. In an interview for DAZED magazine, the artist has just confessed that it bothers her that people copy her style and impersonate her to post videos on YouTube.

The “Bad guy” interpreter was very uncomfortable, because they take to the streets and pretend to be celebrities to experience fame. “People wear a fucking green and black wig in public and pretend it’s me. That bothers me a lot! ”, Explained Billie Eilish.

The singer thinks that this can damage her personal image, since anyone can attribute actions that are not her responsibility. “It leaves me very bad. If they do bad things, then everyone is going to think that I do bad things, it is very annoying, “he said.

Billie Eilish has never shut up in the face of criticism

Billie Eilish is used to standing out for her looks in presentations, since they never mark the silhouette of her body. However, the artist told DAZED magazine that sometimes she doesn’t feel free when choosing her outfits.

The reason is that sometimes she wants to wear something different than her style, but she is afraid that her fans will interpret this as a change in her essence. Despite the fears, the artist has never been silent in the face of criticism.

https://www.instagram.com/tv/CAq4sYTl3We/?utm_source=ig_embed

If you are a fan of the 18-year-old singer you will know that in one of her concerts she showed a video where she removes her clothes as a form of protest to those who judge her body or way of dressing.



