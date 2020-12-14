Billie Eilish announces she’s working on 16 new songs

Singer Billie Eilish surprised her fans after revealing that she has 16 new songs to delight her audience.

In a recent interview for the American magazine Vanity Fair, the singer-songwriter from Los Angeles, California revealed new information about her next studio album (which will arrive sometime in 2021).

In this interview, Billie Eilish has reviewed issues such as the improvement in her confidence over the years, how grateful she is that she has not been affected by Covid-19 and her conversations with celebrities like Ariana Grande or Justin Bieber looking for someone to lean on.

Regarding her music, Billie Eilish has been very confident and answers the question of how many songs she is working on: “We have been working on 16 new songs. And I love each one of them.

“There was a period of time, like a month or so ago we wrote on the labels: ‘Song done, song done, another song done.’ So now I’m a lot better at it. Now I really do enjoy it, ”he continued to reply.

Billie Eilish talked about her favorite music

Billie Eilish also highlighted the greatest achievements of this year: winning five Grammys or recording the James Bond soundtrack, among others. In one of the questions about music she confessed that she had been listening to Arlo Parks, Ashnikko and the latest album by The Strokes a lot.

As we have mentioned in Somagnews, the 18-year-old singer has covered complicated topics such as the viral photograph of her in tight clothes for which she suffered body-shaming. Of course, she did it with humor and without giving it too much importance.



