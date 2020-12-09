Billie Eilish announces an ‘identity crisis’

Billie Eilish is one of the biggest stars on the planet, but that doesn’t mean she doesn’t have moments of insecurity like everyone else.

18-year-old singer Billie Eilish recently revealed that despite fame and fortune, she still has moments where she struggles to accept her identity as a megastar. In fact, you’ve had several experiences where you felt like you were pretending to be the person you really are.

Eilish has said on several occasions that she feels like she often talks to people as if she were in an interview, frequently talking about herself but rarely engaging in dialogue. In the most recent Vanity Fair interview, she mentioned that she still struggles with the habit.

However, you are now more aware of it and have a positive outlook on how you can change your behavior. “What a good point, I’ll never stop talking about it,” Eilish said. “I feel so much better now. Before I was so unsure about where I was. ”

Billie Eilish has been through an identity crisis for a long time

Despite all the fame, fans, praise, and adulation, Billie Eilish still struggles to accept who she is. She even remembered a strange moment during a performance where she completely disassociated herself from herself, almost as if she was pretending to be herself.

“For a while now, I’ve really had an identity crisis,” Eilish said. “I did a performance on a radio show, and throughout the show, I felt like I was pretending to be Billie Eilish. I felt like I wasn’t looking at myself. ”

“I was like, totally looking at it not from my own perspective, and it was so weird. It happened multiple times on similar award shows and whatever. I felt like a parody of myself, “added the ‘Bad Guy’ singer.

Billie Eilish has worked on her identity issues

As we mentioned in The Truth News, Billie Eilish has struggled with identity issues for some time. However, things have improved. She has a better understanding of herself and realizes that she is a young woman who is naturally going through changes.

“I’ve been feeling better lately,” Eilish said. “Like, you forget that I’m literally 18 years old. It’s funny that I’m expected to find myself and stick with it, you know? It’s like, you know, I’m trying different things. “



