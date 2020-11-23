Billie Eilish and the childhood trauma she overcame

Billie Eilish did not have a pleasant childhood due to the phobias she developed during those years and confessed what her biggest trauma is.

The “Bad Guy” star has conquered the music industry at just 18 years old, dominating charts, selling millions of copies and winning 4 GRAMMY Awards as the youngest artist to do so. However, even though music is one of her big dreams, there seem to be certain exceptions when it comes to her worst fear.

This year, Billie Eilish was crowned as a successful girl, she even created the music that was part of the soundtrack of the movie “James Bond”, her song “No time to die” took her to the stage of the Oscars, a gala that was held in last February and where he was reunited with one of the worst traumas of his childhood: Eminem. QUE?????????????

Despite the fact that the rapper is one of the great figures and pioneers of his genre, it seems that for Bilie Eilish he is synonymous with fear and terror, the male artist has been characterized by his raw and direct rhymes, has a rebellious personality and has been wrapped in controversy, but also represents the personal “bogeyman” for the singer.

BILLIE EILISH AND HER PHOBIA TO EMINEM

Some time ago, Finneas O’Connell’s sister revealed in an interview for The Noisey Questionnaire of Life who her favorite rapper was, she had to choose between Drake, Eminem and her idol Childish Gambino.

The latter was an inspiration for her career, she even considers her a God, contrary to Eminem, who could be her nemesis without having enmities in between. Billie Eilish admitted that as a child she was always afraid of him, without specifying the reason behind her phobia, perhaps the wild way of singing or her speed of speaking, but it was one of her traumas.

However, he seems to have overcome his fear, because during the seventh art ceremony he met him again, Eminem performed a special performance to celebrate the anniversary of “8 Mile” and sang one of his greatest hits “Love Yourself”, although the camera was attentive to the reaction of Billie Eilish.

In more fond memories, Billie Eilish has also shared other moments she lived as a child, one of which she shares with Paramore vocalist Hayley Williams.



