Billie Eilish and Sam Smith to perform together

Billie Eilish and Sam Smith have been selected to perform at the ARIA Awards on November 25 following their participation of the famous singer of “Bad Guy” at the 2020 American Music Awards (AMAS), announced the Australian Recording Industry Association .

Eilish will perform her new single “Therefore I Am” virtually from Los Angeles. Smith will perform remotely from Abbey Road Studios in London.

“Australia has always held such a special place in my heart, and I am so honored to be a part of this year’s ARIA Awards! I will be cruising live from London with a very special performance for all of you. I can’t wait to see you. soon!” Smith said in a statement.

Delta Goodrem, winner of 12 ARIA awards, will host the ceremony. The ARIA Awards showcase the achievements of the Australian music industry.

The awards ceremony will take place at the Star Event Center in Sydney and will be broadcast on Australia on Nine Network. The performances will be streamed on YouTube.

Billie Eilish at the AMAS 2020

The 2020 American Music Awards are just around the corner, which means it’s time to start preparing your watch parties and get excited about everything that awaits you at this year’s event.

The show will take place on Sunday, November 22 at 8 p.m. ET at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. It’s where the Golden Globes, Emmy, ESPY, and MTV Video Music Awards have been held, just to name a few.

New mom Katy Perry will be making her return to the stage for the first time since giving birth to daughter Daisy Bloom in August. Other performances of the night include Billie Eilish, BTS, Jennifer Lopez, Taylor Swift, Megan Thee Stallion, and Shawn Mendes.



