Billie Eilish and her secrets every fan should know

American singer Billie Eilish has incredible secrets that clearly define her personality, do you know what we are talking about?

Billie Eilish, the famous American singer has always ensured that she is open-minded and proof of this is that she recently revealed incredible secrets that we will share with you in Somagnews.

Billie Eilish is a talented singer with a way of being that helps her distinguish herself wherever she goes. Her personality and the way she performs her songs made her a star, but there are secrets about this girl that will help you understand a lot about her style.

Billie Eilish Story

The singer born on December 18, 2001 discovered her talent from an early age and also began to create her own vision of the world where music was the best method to express herself.

Although surely all her fans already know that she is a great admirer of Justin Bieber and that her full name is Billie Eilish Pirate Baird O’Conell, there are other curiosities about this girl that you must know to understand how to be so unique about this girl and become a faithful follower of their work.

The secrets of Billie Eilish

When she was a child, Billie’s dream was to dance, she took classes and became a talented dancer. She showed her talent in various competitions and practiced for hours because it was what made her happiest, however, she had an injury that prevented her from continuing with this activity in the same way.

There is a reason why the famous singer does not smile in the photos, she explained that having a smile on her face makes her feel weak.

She has been vegan since 2014, but she has also motivated her followers to follow in her footsteps.

Among all the Disney villains, Billie Eilish’s favorite character is Cruella De Vil.

She was homeschooled throughout her life, so she is very close to her family members.

The first time she expressed herself through musical composition she was 4 years old, but it was until she was 11 that she began to carry out this activity in a formal way.

When she was 8 years old, she joined the Los Angeles City Children’s Choir, where she discovered a new passion and improved her vocal technique.

Billie has spoken about the importance of mental health and furthermore, she has said that her psychiatrist is the person she can talk to the most freely because she doesn’t really have many friends.

Her songs are written together with her brother, but Party Favor is the melody they created with the fastest speed, since it only took them 20 minutes to write it.

She loves to watch television and some of her favorite series are The Office, The Walking Death and American Horror Story.

Billie Eilish has Tourette Syndrome, she did not want to reveal it to her fans because she feared that they would know her for it more than for her talent, but later she discovered that this allowed her to help other people suffering from the same condition.

She does not want the world to know everything about her, so she tries to keep aspects of her private, that was one of the reasons why she preferred to wear baggy clothes, because she said that no one could judge her body if they did not know it.



