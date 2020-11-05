Billie Eilish and Harry Styles in Gus Van Sant’s Gucci movie

Billie Eilish and Harry Styles will helm cult director Gus Van Sant’s new film about the fashion empire, Gucci at “GucciFest”

Harry Styles and Billie Eilish are set to star in a new series of Gucci movies under the name “Ouverture of Something That Never Happened” from movie legends.

Directed by cult film legend Gus Van Sant and Alessandro Michele himself, Ouverture of Something That Never Happened will debut as part of the Italian fashion house’s first ever digital fashion and film festival, GucciFest later this month.

Although details are limited at the moment, what we do know is that the surreal seven-part series features actress and artist Silvia Calderoni as she goes about her day on the streets of Rome, where she meets the likes of Jeremy O. Harris. , Arlo Parks, Florence Welch, and of course Billie Eilish and Harry Styles.

With Harry Styles having previously taken center stage in a Gucci tailoring campaign, the film marks Billie Eilish’s first starring role in one of the label’s projects, leaving fans also wondering if he will contribute to the music. of the tape.

However, realistically, it would surely always happen eventually, as the famous singer is frequently seen in the full Gucci look and debuts her new Epilogue campaign of hers at their live streaming concert Where Do We Go? last month.

GucciFest will prepare its first edition

Beyond the star-studded GucciFest showboat and captained by Gus Van Sant, Michele has also invited a group of young designers to release fashion films as part of the week-long URL event.

With former Dazed 100ers Stefan Cooke, Bianca Saunders and Mowalola in the lineup, they are joined by figures such as Collina Strada, Gareth Wrighton, Ahluwalia and JordanLuca.

Elsewhere, ICYMI, Dazed also released a series of short films in association with Gucci, inviting the likes of Dakota Fanning, Jodie Turner-Smith and Emma Corrin to get behind the camera and sit in the director’s chair.

Spanning dreamy tea parties, contemporary westerns, and poignant reflections on the risks and rewards of love, head here to see all the shorts from the Absolute Beginners project.

GucciFest launches on November 16 and runs through November 22. Watch it on Gucci channels, and we’ll also give you all the details in Somagnews.

How about the film debut of Harry Styles and Billie Eilish? Would you like to see Gus Van Sant's film about "Gucci"? Tell us in the comments.




