Billie Eilish and Finneas at the Tonight Show

Billie Eilish, the famous Bad Guy singer, is positioning herself as an excellent artist.

Billie Eilish has again teamed up with her brother and collaborator, Finneas, to perform her theme song for the 25th edition of James Bond while appearing on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

Eilish, who has culminated what has been a sensational 12 months with the delivery of her soon to be iconic James Bond 25 theme song, No Time To Die, is joining the greats like Alicia Keys, Jack White, Shirley Bassey, Paul McCartney and many more, becoming the youngest singer to take on the duty of the legendary James Bond theme song.

Billie Eilish, a rising star

The song, titled ‘No Time To Die’, was written by the famous singer with her brother Finneas. It also includes orchestral arrangements by Hans Zimmer and Matt Dunkley, as well as an iconic guitar by Johnny Marr.

“I don’t know when it was real,” said Billie Eilish when discussing how the opportunity to write the Bond song came about.

“But I do know, for many years, we’ve wanted to write a Bond song, we didn’t even think we could. It was more like a fantasy, like a complete fantasy, like, ‘How cool would it be to do this?’ “Said Billie Eilish.

“We started off by making a melody that we knew was really solid before we tested the lyrics,” Eilish said of her process in writing the song.

“But we definitely did it, before we had written something we knew how important it was to have the title of the movie in the song and that the song be called that because otherwise it would not have been satisfactory,” said the singer.



