Billie Eilish and Apple Music special Christmas show

Singer Billie Eilish surprised her fans after revealing that she would be returning to Apple Music for a Christmas special.

Pop star Billie Eilish released six parts of the ‘Me & Dad Radio series’ earlier this year, in which she and her father (Patrick O’Connell) discussed a range of topics and shared some of their favorite music. .

Tonight (December 9), Eilish took to social media to reveal that she will be returning to Apple Music for a special Christmas show, it is ‘The Holiday Edition’. The show will air on the station this Friday (December 11) at 12 pm (PT) / 8 pm (GMT).

Billie Eilish – “the holiday edition”

A radio show + playlist on @applemusic 1

Listen this Friday at 12pm PT https://t.co/cooQcdCFvP pic.twitter.com/B7cjHTdk6P — billie eilish (@billieeilish) December 9, 2020

Billie Eilish will also be performing at Cyndi Lauper’s 10th annual Home For The Holidays benefit concert on Friday night, joining artists like Taylor Swift and Phoebe Bridgers for the virtual event.

Billie Eilish revealed her favorite songs of 2020

Meanwhile, Eilish recently revealed some of her best songs of the year, giving special recognition to The Strokes and their latest album ‘The New Abnormal’. “There’s something about The Strokes, I don’t know what it is, man,” the singer said of the New York band.

The 18-year-old singer also mentioned how much she likes this band’s songs: “I love ‘At The Door,’ I love the melodies, I love the lyrics, I love everything. The Strokes hit a nerve ”.



