Billie Eilish, 2020 Billboard Music Awards nominee

Nominations for the 2020 Billboard Music Awards were revealed on September 22 with Billie Eilish leading the group of artists.
Billie Eilish and Khalid are tied with 12 nominations each, including Best Artist for both. Eilish had a stellar career during the eligibility period, topping the Billboard 200 with “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” and the Hot 100 with “Bad Guy.”
It also won three MTV Video Music Awards and swept the Grammys. And Khalid enjoyed commercial success with her album “Free Spirit” and the single “Talk.”
Joining Post Malone, Eilish, and Khalid in the Best Artist race are the Jonas Brothers and Taylor Swift, though note that this eligibility period ended long before Swift released her surprise album “Folklore,” so her accomplishments Nominees on the charts revolve around the album she released last summer, “Lover.”
The 2020 Billboard Music Awards were rescheduled for Wednesday, October 14 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
These are Billie Eilish’s nominations
Best Artist
Billie eilish
Hermanos Jonas
Khalid
Post malone
Taylor Swift
Best Billboard 200 Album
When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go, Billie Eilish
Lover, Taylor Swift
Free Spirit, Khalid
Hollywood’s Bleeding, Post Malone
Thank U, Next, Ariana Grande
Best Hot 100 Song
“Someone You Loved,” Lewis Capaldi
“bad guy,” Billie Eilish
“Old Town Road,” Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus
“Truth Hurts,” Lizzo
“Miss,” Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello
Best Female Artist
Billie eilish
Ariana Grande
Halsey
Lizzo
Taylor Swift
Best New Artist
DaBaby
Billie eilish
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Roddy Ricch
Top Billboard 200 Artist
Duck
Billie eilish
Khalid
Post malone
Taylor Swift
Top Hot 100 Artist
DaBaby
Billie eilish
Khalid
Lil Nas X
Post malone
Top Streaming Song Artist
DaBaby
Billie eilish
Lil Nas X
Post malone
Travis scott
Top Song Sales Artist
Billie eilish
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Post malone
Taylor Swift
Best social artist
Bts
Billie eilish
EXO
GOT7
Ariana Grande
