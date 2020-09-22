Billie Eilish, 2020 Billboard Music Awards nominee

Nominations for the 2020 Billboard Music Awards were revealed on September 22 with Billie Eilish leading the group of artists.

Billie Eilish obtained 12 nominations for the 2020 Billboard Music Awards, these add to the long list of hits of the famous Bad Guy’s singer.

Billie Eilish and Khalid are tied with 12 nominations each, including Best Artist for both. Eilish had a stellar career during the eligibility period, topping the Billboard 200 with “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” and the Hot 100 with “Bad Guy.”

It also won three MTV Video Music Awards and swept the Grammys. And Khalid enjoyed commercial success with her album “Free Spirit” and the single “Talk.”

Joining Post Malone, Eilish, and Khalid in the Best Artist race are the Jonas Brothers and Taylor Swift, though note that this eligibility period ended long before Swift released her surprise album “Folklore,” so her accomplishments Nominees on the charts revolve around the album she released last summer, “Lover.”

The 2020 Billboard Music Awards were rescheduled for Wednesday, October 14 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

These are Billie Eilish’s nominations

Best Artist

Billie eilish

Hermanos Jonas

Khalid

Post malone

Taylor Swift

Best Billboard 200 Album

When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go, Billie Eilish

Lover, Taylor Swift

Free Spirit, Khalid

Hollywood’s Bleeding, Post Malone

Thank U, Next, Ariana Grande

Best Hot 100 Song

“Someone You Loved,” Lewis Capaldi

“bad guy,” Billie Eilish

“Old Town Road,” Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus

“Truth Hurts,” Lizzo

“Miss,” Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello

Best Female Artist

Billie eilish

Ariana Grande

Halsey

Lizzo

Taylor Swift

Best New Artist

DaBaby

Billie eilish

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Roddy Ricch

Top Billboard 200 Artist

Duck

Billie eilish

Khalid

Post malone

Taylor Swift

Top Hot 100 Artist

DaBaby

Billie eilish

Khalid

Lil Nas X

Post malone

Top Streaming Song Artist

DaBaby

Billie eilish

Lil Nas X

Post malone

Travis scott

Top Song Sales Artist

Billie eilish

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Post malone

Taylor Swift

Best social artist

Bts

Billie eilish

EXO

GOT7

Ariana Grande

