Billboard World record with Jimin song “Filter” Incredible

BTS singer Jimin has been ranked for 22 straight weeks in Billboard World digital song sales with the song “Filter.”

“Filter” the solo song by Park Ji-min, better known as Jimin from BTS took third place and has held its place for 22 weeks on the Billboard World digital song sales chart until August 11.

The World Digital Song Sales Chart ranks the 25 best-selling international digital songs in the United States on a weekly basis. The graph is based on some consumption pattern that analyzes not only the song sales units, but also the song flows and Jimin has managed to break records.

“Filter” is a solo track from BTS’s fourth full-length album Map of the Soul: 7, which was released on February 21, 2020, since which date Jimin has positioned himself on various digital decks.

Jimin’s single “Filter” has previously topped the categories of Amazon US Song Bestsellers and International Bestsellers through the August 9 cutoff. So far “Filter” ranks third in Amazon Best Sellers of 2020.

Jimin is positioned on all digital platforms

Lastly, Jimin’s solo song continues to peak at No. 1 in iTunes digital sales. Records show that “Filter” has impressively surpassed iTunes sales in 91 countries and regions around the world. It recently surpassed Psy’s record of 86 iTunes number one.

Hence, Jimin becomes the 6th No. 1 Korean male solo artist on iTunes.

As previously stated, song streams are equally important. The filter records show that it has surpassed 70 million streams on Spotify, the world’s largest music streaming platform. In addition, its official audio has exceeded 30 million visits on YouTube. Jimin is with everything!

Meanwhile, “Filter” has also achieved more than 1 million streams on Gaana, India’s largest music streaming platform with 150 million monthly users.

Jimin’s theme is also identified as the most-played Korean solo song on Anghami, the largest music streaming platform in the Middle East. Lastly, Filter has reached over 126,000 Shazam and is the most humiliated solo song on the Map of the Soul: 7 album.



