Billboard Names Cardi B Woman of the Year

Billboard announced today that Cardi B will be recognized as Woman of the Year on December 10.

This award will be given to Cardi B for her music, her performances, her cultural influence, and social activism. For this reason, the rapper must appear at the fifteenth edition of the Billboard Women in Music, which will take place this next December 10 in New York City and will be presented by singer-songwriter, actress and model Teyana Taylor.

“In a year like no other, Cardi B has continued to thrive with her single ‘WAP’ on the Billboard Hot 100, a new Reebok collection and her political activism. We present to you the 2020 #BBWomenInMusic Woman of the Year: Cardi B, ”wrote the music magazine on Instagram.

Winners of the Billboard Women in Music 2020

According to Billboard, Jennifer Lopez will receive the Icon Award, this for being a musical celebrity who inspires new generations of artists and fans through her music, performances and activism.

On the other hand, Dolly Parton will receive the Hitmaker, a new accolade from Billboard magazine that will recognize the 74-year-old star, whose compositions have impacted culture in a crucial way.

Singer Dua Lipa, who this year released her second album titled ‘Future Nostalgia’, will be honored at Billboard Women in Music 2020 with the Powerhouse trophy, which will be awarded to her for dominating streaming, sales, radio and talk this year .

The R&B duo, Chloe x Halle, will be honored with the Rising Star Award and Jessie Reyez will be honored with the American Express Impact Award. Also Brianna Agyemang and Jamila Thomas, pioneers behind the #TheShowMustBePaused movement following the assassination of George Floyd, will be honored with the Executive of the Year 2020 award.

Do you think Cardi B deserved to win the 2020 Woman of the Year award? Did you know about the existence of the Billboard Women in Music 2020? Leave your answer in the comments, Somagnews is interested in your opinion.



