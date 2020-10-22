Billboard Awards Bad Bunny and Daddy Yankee Gets

Bad Bunny and Daddy Yankee took the event of the Billboard Awards, Bed Bunny Shone by his absence

The big winners of the Billboard Latin Music Awards were Bad Bunny and Daddy Yankee, who each received seven honors in a ceremony held half a year later than scheduled due to the current pandemic.

The one who was conspicuous by his absence was one of these great winners, Bad Bunny; However, Daddy Yankee was most happy to take the stage at the Billbord Awards seven times.

Bad Bunny was awarded the most coveted medal of the night, artist of the year; but he was also distinguished with others as “Top Latin Album” of the year by “X 100PRE” and composer of the year. The Puerto Rican star had received 14 nominations, of which he won half and also won two Billboard Music Awards just last week.

Daddy Yankee’s “With Calm” was a hit on the Billboards, winning six Snow awards. The song, an urban version of Snow’s reggae “Informer” from 1992, received among others, the awards “Hot Latin Song” song of the year, “Hot Latin Song” vocal collaboration of the year; song of the year, airplay; song of the year, digital; and song of the year, streaming.

The reggaeton idol could not forget those most affected in these times, so he decided to dedicate the first of his medals to all those people who have lost a loved one due to the coronavirus. He also stressed that in these moments when the world succumbs, “music is still medicine.”

Panamanian artist Sech was awarded as debut artist of the year and delighted everyone by performing “Relationship”; on the other hand, Pedro Capó and Farruko won song “Latin Pop” of the year for “Calma”.

The Billboard Awards event was hosted by the beautiful actress Gaby Espino and broadcast live on Telemundo from the BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida. As a preventive measure, there was no live audience and celebrities with their respective masks could be observed when meeting as a public, the event began with El Pretty Boy, Maluma performed her most recent hit, “Hawaii.”

The Pretty Boy conquered the stage dressed from head to toe in white and began his performance lying on a piano before joining a group of dancers on stage, noting that they all wore masks. Jesse & Joy also took to the stage moments later, the famous singers sang “Love (it’s our language)”.

But the coronavirus did not prevent the party and the music continued, Luis Fonsi and Farruko filled the stage with “Perfecta”, Ozuna “Despeinada” and then “Mamacita” with the Black Eyed Peas, and Pitbull with Chesca “I love you baby” and ” Moviendolo ”with Wisin & Yandel and El Alfa.

Carlos Vives arrived to fill the night with joy to the rhythm of “Cumbiana”, “La bicicleta”, “La Drop Cold” and “Pa’ Mayté “. The Colombian received the Billboard Hall of Fame Award from producer Emilio Estefan.

Almost 30 years ago I decided to make my music in an original way … I looked for my pop and rock from my town from the traditional music of Colombia and a new sound was born. Much of the industry at that time did not see it, but the public did, and through the radio we reached the first places, said Carlos Vives.

But the romantic side of the Billboard Awards could not be absent and was in charge of Armando Manzanero, who received the Award for Artistic Career and a tribute in which Pablo Alborán sang “With you learned”, Luis Fonsi “Under the table” , Jesús Navarro from Reik “As I loved you” and Joy Huerta, from Jesse & Joy, “I don’t know you”. The Mexican maestro himself played the piano throughout the musical number and closed with the classic “Esta afternoon vi llover”.

I have no words to express what my heart feels to have shared with a generation (of young artists) in a show as beautiful as this. God bless the Latin American song, expressed Armando Manzanero with great emotion.

Enrique Iglesias, the most awarded artist in the history of the Latin Billboards, was awarded the Billboard Top Latin Artist of All Time, or best Latin artist of all time.



