Billboard 2020: BTS receives “Top Social Artist” award

BTS also swept the Billboard Music Awards, and has now taken home the “Top Social Artist” award.

BTS is one of the most popular bands in the world, and the main reason is because of their great fandom, which has led the South Korean band to be a success, winning all the awards and breaking every record they set.

In that sense, the 2020 Billboard Music Awards were no exception, as the ARMY has led the bangtang to win the Tos Social Artist award, for having the largest number of fans, and a great presence on social networks, where they have conquered adults and children.

And the proof of this is that recently after the premiere of “Dynamite” they had more than 100 million views in less than a day, a record that no one had ever achieved on YouTube.

According to the ARMY this would be the fourth time that the bangtang has won an award like this, which they did not stop celebrating, because with millions of followers around the world, it was obvious that they should take the award.

“Congratulations to BTS for winning Top Social Artist, BTS X BBMAs,” published the official Twitter account of the Billboard awards.

Billboard night of emotions

The Billboard awards have been full of emotions, because not only did the BTS win a grand prize, but it also featured the participation of great artists like Bad Bunny, who sent a strong message about respect for Latin music.

Likewise, the singer Lizzo asked his fans to use their power and vote, in these 2020 elections that will be held in the United States and for which the artists have not stopped asking their fans to join.

Did you see the Billboard Awards? Do you think BTS deserved the Top Social Artist award? Tell us your answers in the comments.



