Bill O’Brien has made his opinion about Nick Saban very clear

When Josh McDaniels got a job in Las Vegas in the offseason, the first thought of many was that Bill O’Brien would return to Bill Belichick and the Patriots.

But that’s not how it worked. And instead, O’Brien decided to stay with Nick Saban in Tuscaloosa.

On Sunday, O’Brien reaffirmed his allegiance to Alabama. Saying that he “enjoys” coaching the Crimson Tide and that he “made a commitment to Coach Saban.”

Since taking over as Alabama’s head coach, O’Brien has been an outstanding player, helping lead some of the most powerful offense in college football over the past couple of years.

The “rebuilding” Tide was on the cusp of a national championship in 2021.

And with another Bryce Young year in Bill O’brien’s offense, you’d be hard-pressed to say Alabama won’t be in the thick of the CFP race this season.