Bill Murray’s Film “Being Mortal” Reportedly Suspends Production Due to Allegations of Inappropriate Behavior

I press pause. Bill Murray’s upcoming film “Being Mortal” has been halted after a complaint was received about the actor’s behavior.

Deadline reported on Thursday, April 21, that work on the Searchlight Pictures film has been suspended amid an ongoing investigation. Earlier this month, a complaint was filed that the 71-year-old actor was allegedly behaving inappropriately on set before the studio decided to take action. The cast and crew, including director, screenwriter and star Aziz Ansari, were reportedly informed in a letter “that production cannot proceed at this time.”

“We are sincerely grateful to all of you for everything you have invested in this project. We hope to resume production, and [we are] working with Aziz and [producer Yuri Henley] to determine that time,” Variety said in a statement. “The production will contact you to share details about the wrapper and we will let you know as soon as we have more information.”

Along with Murray and Ansari, 39, the film was also supposed to star Seth Rogen and Keke Palmer. “Being Mortal” was inspired by surgeon Atul Gawande’s 2014 book of the same name, which was scheduled to premiere in 2023.

According to Deadline, it is unknown whether the suspended production of the directorial debut of the Master of None star will affect its release. However, as reported, there were no complaints about Ansari’s work on the film. (The comedian was previously criticized in connection with the #MeToo movement in January 2018, but then he denied the accusations.)

Murray, for his part, made headlines last year after fellow “Charlie’s Angels” co-star Lucy Liu said that a former cast member of “Saturday Night Live” used “inexcusable and unacceptable” expressions during the filming of the 2003 film.

“While we’re doing the scene, Bill starts kind of insulting, and I won’t go into details, but it went on and on,” the 53—year-old Elementary graduate said during an episode in July 2021. from the Los Angeles Times podcast “Asian Enough”. “I thought: “Wow, it looks like he’s looking right at me.” I couldn’t believe that [remarks] could be addressed to me, because what do I care about something very important at that time?”

The Emmy nominee recalled standing up for herself on set, adding: “I’m literally looking over my shoulder, like, ‘Who is he talking to behind my back?’ I say, “I’m sorry. Are you talking to me?” And obviously he was talking, because then it started to become one-on-one communication.”

Liu stated, “Some of the language was inexcusable and unacceptable, and I wasn’t going to just sit back and accept it. So yes, I stood up for myself, and I don’t regret it. Because no matter how low you may be on the totem pole or wherever you come from, there is no need to condescend or humiliate other people. And I wouldn’t back down, and I shouldn’t have.”

Despite the apparent drama, the “Install It” star said she has “nothing against” the “Groundhog Day” actor. “Since then I’ve seen him at the SNL reunion and he came up to me and was really nice,” she said. “But I’m not going to sit there and be attacked. … I don’t want to be the person who is not going to speak for himself and defend the only thing I have — my dignity and self-respect.”

At the time, Murray did not respond to the newly surfaced claims. He addressed long-standing rumors about his behavior several years ago during an interview with The Times of London. “Listen, I will completely fire you if you work with me unprofessionally,” the actor of “Translation Difficulties” said in 2009.