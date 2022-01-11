Bill Murray Will Be A Villain In Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania, According To The Actor

Bill Murray: The famous actor known for his role in Ghostbusters confirms that he will play a yet-to-be-confirmed villain in the new Marvel Studios movie. Actor Bill Murray, famous for his role in Ghostbusters, among many other films, has confirmed that his mysterious role in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will be the villain, although for now he has not revealed the identity of the character. This has been assured in a recent interview on The Eli Manning Show presented by former New York Giantsm Eli Manning. He surprises the actor’s role in Marvel Studios, as he has always been known for playing caring or funny characters.

Will Bill Murray join Kang the Conqueror?

Thus, the former professional football player asked Bill Murray about his role in Marvel Studios: “Aren’t you in a superhero movie that’s coming out soon? Ant-Man? The actor did not hesitate to answer affirmatively, not without sharing more information than was previously known when asked about his power: “My power is … I’m a bad guy.” Recall that it was not until October 2021 when the presence of Murray was confirmed in the new Ant-Man movie, in an unknown role.

And it is that the main villain of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will be the powerful Kang the Conqiustator, played by actor Jonathan Majors, a character that we already saw in the form of a variant at the end of the Loki series on Disney + as part of the UCM. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will hit theaters on July 28, 2023 after the latest move to Disney premieres.

The film is directed by filmmaker Peyton Reed and will feature common names from the franchise such as Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michelle Pfeiffer and Michael Douglas, among others. Which villain character will end up playing good old Bill Murray? We will still have to wait a little over a year and a half to find out.