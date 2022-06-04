Bill Hader says he cried in the bathroom before every episode of “SNL”: “I’m just not cut out for this”

“Saturday Night Live” has fascinated viewers for decades. There is no end in sight to this iconic show, which mirrors all aspects of American culture. The show is not afraid to strike at politics. Everyone plays fair, and almost every big comedy career has been made out of an SNL role.

Bill Hader’s career is one of them. Like many SNL alumni, he has become a giant of comedy. Ironically, even though SNL did so much for him, Hader didn’t really enjoy spending time there. In fact, the comedian cried in the bathroom before every performance.

Bill Hader of Saturday Night Live as Stephon and Colleen Jost in Weekend Update | Will Heath / NBCU Photo Bank / NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images

In 1999, Hader made a decision that changed the face of comedy forever. At the time, he was studying at Scottsdale Community College in Arizona. He decided to give it all up and move to Los Angeles. In the city of Angels, Hader had to hurry up to make everything work. He took on any job in the entertainment industry, honing his talent at the same time.

In between being an assistant, Hader and his friend Matt Offerman—yes, Nick Offerman’s brother—hosted informal comedy shows. Matt’s sister-in-law, Megan Mullally, essentially “discovered” Hader by passing his name to SNL producer Lorne Michaels. Despite the fact that Hader was noticed for a comedy performance, he hates performing live, which has become a problem for SNL.

Hader Didn’t Like working on “SNL,” even Though he Was Hilarious

Hader has since said that he was not “made” for a live broadcast. He was great on SNL. So great that he now has his own HBO Max show, Barry, in which he plays and directs. But the live aspect of SNL was insanely stressful for Hader. He told The Hollywood Reporter: “Before the performances, I would go into the bathroom, which was down the hall, go into the stall, and I had a full-blown panic attack, I was crying and all that. And then I go and put on a giant banana costume.”

Still, Hader knew he was lucky to have the opportunity to be on SNL at all. Hader said he would feel guilty during his crying sessions before the show. “This voice would pop up in my head and say, ‘Damn it, do you know how many people would kill for this? Dude, get it together, come on.”

Bill Hader found his perfect workplace with “Barry”

After nearly 10 years at SNL, Hader finally felt comfortable enough in his career to leave the show. In 2014, Hader left SNL and found his true calling. Despite his natural comedic talent, Hader never moved to Los Angeles to become an actor. He wanted to write and direct his own projects.

Now he’s finally been able to do it with an HBO crime drama in the dark comedy genre. Although Hader is still on screen, he shoots many episodes with Barry. The 43-year-old actor created the show with his friend Alex Berg, but he didn’t necessarily create the show to give himself a role. He wanted to finally do his own show from behind the scenes. Then he was just perfect for the role of Barry.

Hader told the Hollywood Reporter that Barry’s creation “was about understanding what the story was and getting into the tone and feel of it. And then he’s like, “Oh, I think I’ll play Barry.”