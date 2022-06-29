Bill Hader and Anna Kendrick Reportedly Split After Whirlwind Romance

It shouldn’t be. Bill Hader and Anna Kendrick broke up six months after Us Weekly confirmed their romance.

Entertainment Tonight was the first to announce the breakup on Tuesday, June 28.

In January, we confirmed that the actors who played the siblings in 2019’s “Noel” were part of the project. “They were both single at the same time,” a source exclusively reported at the time. “They are really in love with each other and make each other laugh—a lot.”

The “Saturday Night Live” star and the “Perfect Voice” star wanted to keep their romance “a secret,” but Kendrick was “already involved” with Hader’s daughters. Actor Barry shares 12-year-old Hannah, 9-year-old Harper and 7-year-old Hayley with ex-wife Maggie Carey, whom he was married to from 2006 to 2018.

Hader and the “Farther into the Woods” actress “fought right away,” as a second source told us in February. “They appreciate each other’s sense of humor. … [They] fly unnoticed and enjoy simple things, rather than [doing] something too bright.”

A month later, the “Skeleton Twins” star refused to talk about his relationship with Kendrick, telling The Hollywood Reporter that he values his family’s privacy. “They just want me to be their father,” he explained of his children. “They just want me to sit and watch Encanto over and over again. That’s what I do.”

The Emmy Award winner had previously been emotionally worried about not seeing enough of his children, struggling to hold back tears in an interview in January 2019. “I think I’ve seen my kids for a total of five days all summer,” he told Variety. “It was terrible. So I say, “I’m leaving next summer.” And I’m going to spend every day with them. It’s weird when you work in this industry, you don’t have time to be with them, and it’s very, very difficult.”

Before starting his whirlwind romance with Kendrick, Hader briefly dated Rachel Bilson. The couple debuted on the Golden Globes red carpet in January 2020, announcing their departure that summer.

While the former couple has kept relatively quiet about their relationship, the 40-year-old Jumper actress recently made a rare comment about her ex on her “Broad Ideas” podcast. Bilson shocked guest Aubrey Plaza, who played with former lovers in the 2013 movie “To-Do List”, when she mentioned a relationship with Hader.

“I went to the fucking Golden Globes with him,— the O.C. alum teased earlier this month when Plaza joked: “I don’t know, shit. I don’t know anything.

Bilson, who shares 7-year-old daughter Briar with ex Hayden Christensen, previously reflected on the “very difficult” breakup during the coronavirus pandemic, but she did not mention Hayder’s name. “I couldn’t leave my house, you know what I mean? There was nothing left for me to do but sit in it, deal with it and feel it,” she said in the June 6 issue of her podcast. “It was probably the hardest thing I’ve ever done, harder than childbirth.”

Kendrick, for her part, has never publicly spoken about her relationship with Hader. She was previously associated with Ben Richardson, Jake Gyllenhaal and Edgar Wright.