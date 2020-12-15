Bill Gates: the worst of COVID-19 is yet to come

Bill Gates returns to surprise the world, now by saying that the risks of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic will be until 2022.

The founder of Microsoft, Bill Gates, has caused surprise again, now because he has indicated that he foresees that the next four to six months will be the most difficult to face due to the pandemic, so he hopes it will be until the summer of next year , when the population will be closer to living normality.

In order for humanity to begin with a life without confinements, it will have to wait until the summer of 2021 and to forget about “the healthy distance” to avoid contagion of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, which causes the covid-19 disease, it will be necessary wait more.

“The next four to six months are really asking us to do our best, because we can see this will end and you don’t want someone you love to be the last to die of coronavirus,” Bill Gates said in a television interview with CNN taken up by The Truth News.

Bill Gates and his prediction for COVID-19

Regarding the aforementioned and following the context, Bill Gates, one of the richest men in the world, considers that a first world country like the United States could begin to live as close to normality at the end of the summer of next year.

Regarding the business closures that have occurred in states like California, in the United States, one of the states most affected by COVID-19, which have terribly affected companies and workers’ jobs, Bill Gates said that the situation is regrettable, these measures have been appropriate.

.@BillGates on Covid: "Even through 2022” we should be prepared for life to not return to “normal” Says “sadly" it’s "appropriate” for bars and restaurants to close over the next "four to six months" pic.twitter.com/cmDD8pv3XR — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) December 13, 2020

“Bars and restaurants, in most parts of the country, will be closed as we enter this wave, and I think, sadly, that’s appropriate,” Bill Gates.

The founder of Microsoft declared that unless other countries are supported to combat this pandemic, and the vaccine is applied to a large number of people in the United States, the risk will remain latent.

As for the economy, Bill Gates said: “The global economy will slow down, which hurts the United States economically quite dramatically.”



